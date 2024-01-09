WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Suspect Hospitalized After Police Chase and Crashing Vehicle in Tuscola County

By News Desk
January 9, 2024 4:00AM EST
(source: Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department)

A suspect in a police chase across two counties was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a house in Caro.

The pursuit began in Lapeer County when the driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old North Branch man, fled an attempted traffic stop. Police say the suspect had a gun and was shooting from his vehicle, though no one was injured. Lapeer County police lost sight of the suspect, but he was spotted on M-24 in Tuscola County with police there picking up the pursuit.

The suspect made it to Caro, where police deployed spike strips, puncturing the vehicle’s tires. The man later lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied house on Frank Street, becoming unresponsive. He was taken to a Saginaw hospital.

Charges against the man are pending.

