Suspect Currently Not Charged in Possible Accidental Shooting

A Buena Vista Township man was killed this past Saturday in what police are calling a likely accidental shooting.

Police responded to the 1600 block of North 29th Street around 2:30 A.M. and found 36-year-old Joseph Diaz with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say the 56-year-old male suspect and Diaz were life long friends and had been drinking and talking throughout the evening. At one point, police say the men believed they heard gunfire, which turned out to be fireworks. However, the suspect retrieved a .45 caliber handgun. The two men continued talking when the gun went off and struck Diaz.

Police say the suspect is cooperating in the investigation. He has not been charged with a crime at this time as police await toxicology reports.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help with funeral costs.