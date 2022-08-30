Suspect Crashes into Train while Fleeing Troopers in Saginaw

A 50-year-old man fleeing Michigan State Police troopers Monday night in Saginaw hit a moving train, but suffered only minor injuries and is now in jail.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants in the area of 12th and Annesley about 10:15 p.m. The driver refused to stop and kept driving, hitting the train near 17th and Janes. State Police said the suspect’s vehicle was dragged a short distance before breaking free. The suspect was arrested at that point, and troopers found a stolen handgun and suspected crack cocaine during a vehicle search.

The suspect was arrested on several outstanding felony warrants, felony weapons charges, possession of suspected crack cocaine, resisting and obstructing arrest and fleeing and eluding. He was treated at a local hospital before being taken to jail.