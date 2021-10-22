Suspect Charged With Four Clare County Homicides

A woman arrested Thursday in connection with the deaths of four people has been formally charged in Clare County. Fifty-four-year-old Judy Boyer is charged with eight felonies, including two counts of premeditated murder first-degree, two counts of second-degree murder and four weapons charges.
Boyer was arrested in Wexford County Thursday, a day after she was seen driving away from a house in Clare, where Boyer’s 85-year-old father Henry Boyer, and her 61-year-old sister Patricia Boyer were found dead. Two men ages 36 and 39 were found with gunshot wounds and later died. They’ve been identified as Wade Bacon and Zachary Salminen, who were there to do home repairs.
Boyer is in the Clare County Jail with bond set at $1 million. Also charged was Ryan Beatty of Weidman, as an accessory after the fact to a felony, for helping Boyer while she was on the run. He’s facing other charges as well. Prosecutors say both Boyer and Beatty are habitual offenders.