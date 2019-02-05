Suspect Charged in Saginaw Twp. Officer Shooting

The suspect in the Jan. 22 shooting of a Saginaw Township Police Officer was arraigned Tuesday in Saginaw County District Court via video conference from Woodland Center Correctional Facility in Whitmore Lake. Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Rosebush is facing 26 felonies in connection with the shooting, including assault with intent to murder, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, vehicle theft, using a firearm during a felony and other charges.

Rosebush, who has a lengthy criminal record, is accused of shooting Officer Jeff Koenig in the face and shoulder during a traffic stop. Rosebush later was arrested in Shiawassee County, after being wounded in a shootout with other officers. None of those officers were wounded.

Officer Koenig was transferred to the University of Michigan Medical Center for treatment, but has since be released from the hospital. Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said Officer Koenig is still in pain and his jaw has been wired shut. However, Pussehl said Officer Koenig is grateful for the support he’s received, both locally and nationwide. Numerous fundraisers have been held to help with his medical expenses and other needs.

Rosebush’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14.