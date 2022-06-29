Suspect Charged in Midland Planet Fitness Threat

Midland Police have arrested a man for malicious use of telecommunications services for allegedly making a threatening phone call to Planet Fitness. Police said the man, identified as Lance White, was arraigned on the charges Wednesday.
Employees called police about 9:00 Tuesday night and closed the fitness center early, after a phone call from a man who was upset his membership had been deactivated and would not be reinstated. They said the man threatened to come to the business and “be violent.”
Police had extra patrols in the area following the threat. White was being held in the Midland County Jail following his court appearance.