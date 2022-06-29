      Weather Alert

Suspect Charged in Midland Planet Fitness Threat

Ann Williams
Jun 29, 2022 @ 6:58pm
source: Planet Fitness

Midland Police have arrested a man for malicious use of telecommunications services for allegedly making a threatening phone call to Planet Fitness. Police said the man, identified as Lance White, was arraigned on the charges Wednesday.

Employees called police about 9:00 Tuesday night and closed the fitness center early, after a phone call from a man who was upset his membership had been deactivated and would not be reinstated. They said the man threatened to come to the business and “be violent.”

Police had extra patrols in the area following the threat. White was being held in the Midland County Jail following his court appearance.

Popular Posts
Saginaw Murder Suspect Killed In Bay City
Man Killed In Bay City Shooting
Bills Allowing Swim-Up Bars in Michigan Signed into Law
Wild Horses Captured In Saginaw County After Several Days on the Loose
Man Missing on Saginaw Bay
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On