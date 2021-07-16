Suspect Charged in Huron County Fatal Hit-and-Run

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Huron County. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said 18-year-old Hunter W. Dubs of Owendale was taken into custody around 8:00Thursday night in Caseville.
Hanson said deputies immediately followed up on a tip they received late Thursday afternoon, which led to the arrest and a warrant to seize and search the suspect’s concealed vehicle.
Dubs was arrested without incident, and has been charged with two felonies: failing to stop at an accident resulting in death, plus tampering with evidence. His combined bond for both charges was set at $40,000 or 10 percent.
Sixty-seven-year-old Linda Shaw of Elkton died after she was hit just before 6:00 Monday evening, July 12, while walking along Campbell Road in Chandler Township. The driver left the scene.