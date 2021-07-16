      Weather Alert

Suspect Charged in Huron County Fatal Hit-and-Run

Ann Williams
Jul 16, 2021 @ 4:22pm
(Alpha Media file photo)

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Huron County. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said 18-year-old Hunter W. Dubs of Owendale was taken into custody around 8:00Thursday night in Caseville.

Hanson said deputies immediately followed up on a tip they received late Thursday afternoon, which led to the arrest and a warrant to seize and search the suspect’s concealed vehicle.

Dubs was arrested without incident, and has been charged with two felonies: failing to stop at an accident resulting in death, plus tampering with evidence. His combined bond for both charges was set at $40,000 or 10 percent.

Sixty-seven-year-old Linda Shaw of Elkton died after she was hit just before 6:00 Monday evening, July 12, while walking along Campbell Road in Chandler Township. The driver left the scene.

Popular Posts
Hit and Run Crash Claims Life of Woman in Huron County
Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Arenac County
Motorcycle Crash Kills Farwell Man in Midland County
Bay County Crash Kills West Branch Woman
MDOT Closes Portion of M-46 in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On