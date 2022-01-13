Suspect Charged in 2015 Saginaw Murder of Midland Man

Six years after the murder of 21-year-old Dakota Rico of Midland on Saginaw’s south side, a suspect has been charged. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says 25-year-old Marcos Torres was arrested several days ago, and was arraigned Thursday. He’s charged with open murder and several firearms charges.
Rico was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the corner of Douglass and Youmans shortly after midnight on September 2, 2015. The case was still an open investigation when police received new information this month, which led to the arrest of Torres.
The prosecutor’s office said Torres had been a suspect soon after the murder. At his arraignment, District Judge Terry Clark entered a not guilty plea on Torres’ behalf and ordered him jailed on a $450,000 bond.