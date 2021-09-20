Suspect Charged in 2010 Saginaw Homicide

Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney John McColgan Jr. has charged a man with murder for the December 2010 death of 20-year-old Taylor Poling. Tyrill Wade, 35, is charged with an open count of murder and three firearm offenses in the shooting death of Poling, who was Wade’s girlfriend at the time. She was found dead in her apartment in Saginaw.
McColgan previously charged Wade in 2016, but dismissed the case in early 2017 with the expectation that there would be further investigation of blood evidence that was important to the case. A later investigation re-examined the blood evidence, and other elements of the case.
“The extensive investigation conducted since 2017 has strengthened this case significantly,” McColgan said. “We look forward to justice finally being served for Taylor Poling’s family.”
Wade was arraigned September 9 via video conferencing at Carson City Correctional Facility, where he’s an inmate serving time on unrelated charges. He’s scheduled for pre-exam conference later Thursday, Sept. 23.