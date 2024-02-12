Suspect captured in Memphis crime rampage that left at least 1 dead

A suspect wanted in a series of carjackings and shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, Sunday that left at least one person dead and several others wounded has been captured, authorities said.

According to Memphis police, the situation unfolded at about 10 a.m. local time when police were called to a report of a carjacking of a Nissan Maxima. Officers then responded to at least four other crime scenes believed to involve the same suspect.

At one of those crime scenes, a male was found dead. The cause and circumstances of his death were not immediately provided.

At another crime scene, two women were shot, police said, and one of the victims was in critical condition. A boy also sustained a dog bite at the same scene. At yet another scene, shots were fired, but no one was struck.

The suspect was also believed to have carjacked a 2016 Dodge Charger, police said.

Following a manhunt involving local, state and federal authorities, the 20-year-old man was arrested at 3:43 p.m. local time after a foot chase, police said. The suspect’s name was not released.

Prior to Sunday’s incidents, the suspect had been released from jail on $100,000 bail for unrelated charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.