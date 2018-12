A suspect is on the loose after a shooting in Saginaw Tuesday, December 11 in the 1500 block or N. Charles St. Police say several people were sitting in a Ford Explorer in the home of a driveway around 11:00 p.m. when a suspect approached and fired several shots into the vehicle. One woman was injured and taken to local hospital, where she’s listed in good condition. No one else was hurt. State police are assisting the Saginaw Police in the investigation.