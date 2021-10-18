Suspect Arrested Near Alma College After Police Chase

Michigan State Police are investigating an incident that ended with an arrest near Alma College. Alma Police said just before noon Monday, a 28-year-old suspect fired at officers as they were leaving headquarters, and the officers returned fire. The suspect continued shooting and a chase ensued, ending at Philadelphia and Superior, near Alma College, a few minutes later.
The suspect suffered a gunshot wound at some point, for which he was treated before being taken to the Gratiot County Jail. No police officers were injured.
The incident did not involve anyone from Alma College, but caused the campus to be on alert and closed nearby roads. Police said Superior from Euclid to Philadelphia would remain closed for some time.
The St. Louis Police Dept. Gratiot County Sheriff Dept. , Great Lakes Central Railroad Police, Michigan State Police Lakeview Post and Mobile Medical Response all assisted Alma Police at the scene.