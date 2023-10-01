Suspect arrested in murder of Sarah Ferguson’s personal assistant in Dallas

A woman who once worked as a personal assistant to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was found dead last week inside a Dallas apartment in a suspected homicide, according to Ferguson and Dallas authorities. Authorities have arrested a suspect in Austin who is charged with her murder.

Officers with the Dallas Police Department discovered 46-year-old Jenean Chapman already dead when they arrived at the Elm Street apartment after 1:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 25, Dallas Police said in a news release. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Chapman’s death a homicide the following day, and what had initially been unexplained death investigation underway at the Dallas Police Department was reclassified as a murder probe.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46,” Ferguson wrote on Instagram, adding, “A suspect is in custody.”

“Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy,” Ferguson’s post continued. “Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs. I will be making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible – please help if you can at the link in my bio.”

Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth’s third child who is currently seventh in line for the throne, from 1986 until they legally separated in 1992. They have two daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with Chapman’s death on Tuesday. The suspect, 48-year-old James Patrick, was taken into custody by University of Texas police in Austin and charged with murder. He is detained in Travis County, which includes Austin.

Anyone with information about Chapman’s killing has been asked to contact Detective John Valdez at the Dallas Police Department. CBS News reached out to Valdez for additional information on Sunday but did not receive an immediate reply.