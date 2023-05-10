Suspect Arrested in Mount Pleasant Double Stabbing

A Bay City man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, May 6.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a joint investigation with Bay City’s ELITE VIPER unit led to the arrest of the 23-year-old suspect on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder.

The man, whose name police have not yet released, is alleged to have stabbed a man and a woman during a fight near Broomfield and Mission Streets around 12:30 a.m. The man was stabbed in the chest, and investigators say the woman was stabbed in the back while trying to intervene.

Both victims have since been released from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department.