WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Suspect Arrested in Mount Pleasant Double Stabbing

By jonathan.dent
May 10, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Share
Suspect Arrested in Mount Pleasant Double Stabbing
(Getty Images)

A Bay City man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, May 6.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a joint investigation with Bay City’s ELITE VIPER unit led to the arrest of the 23-year-old suspect on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder.

The man, whose name police have not yet released, is alleged to have stabbed a man and a woman during a fight near Broomfield and Mission Streets around 12:30 a.m. The man was stabbed in the chest, and investigators say the woman was stabbed in the back while trying to intervene.

Both victims have since been released from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Popular Stories

1

Teens Arrested for Assaulting Child in Bay City
2

Bay County Business Sued by State Over Wetlands Damage
3

Catfishing Mom Sentenced to Prison
4

Saginaw Man Arrested in Charlevoix County on Gun and Drug Charges
5

Start of Liberty Bridge Tolling Delayed