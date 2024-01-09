Suspect Arrested in Midland, Secure Mode Lifted from Schools

A suspect in an assault case is in custody after police in Midland began a search Monday morning, placing two schools into secure mode.

The search was conducted in the area of Woodcock and Miller roads. As a precaution, Bullock Creek Middle School and Pine River Elementary School were placed into secure mode though police say there was no danger to the public. The man was arrested around 1:30 P.M., according to Midland County Central Dispatch.