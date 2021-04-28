Suspect Arrested in Isabella County Shooting
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team made an arrest Tuesday, April 27 near Detroit of a suspect wanted for shooting two Central Michigan University students.
Police in Isabella County issued a 10 count warrant following the April 25 shooting in Union Township. Police say a group of people from the Detroit area were visiting Mount Pleasant when they heard about a party at Deerfield Village Apartments and decided to go. There was an altercation between the group and the people at the party when the suspect allegedly got a gun from a vehicle and shot into the apartment. Two people were wounded, 20-year-old Jonathan Keller, a CMU quarterback, and 23-year-old Tyler Bunting. The group from Detroit fled the scene and headed back to that area.
Additional charges may be coming against a second person of interest in the case.