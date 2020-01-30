      Weather Alert

Suspect Arrested in Bridgeport Township Bank Robbery

Michael Percha
Jan 30, 2020 @ 11:53am
(source: Bridgeport Police Department)

Police in Bridgeport Township arrested a man after a bank robbery Wednesday, January 29.

The robbery occurred at United Financial Credit Union at 5658 Dixie Hwy. around 2:15 p.m. The suspect handed a teller a note demanding money. There was no indication of a weapon, though police say tellers believe he may have had one. He then fled the scene on foot before getting into the passenger side of a vehicle.

The suspect wore a purple dress, make-up and possibly a wig. A Facebook user recognized the man in a news story, giving police a positive identification. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested.

No details about the arrest are known at this time. The suspect’s names are withheld pending arraignment.

