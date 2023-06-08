Suspect Arrested in Beaverton Home Invasion, Homicide
June 8, 2023 4:00AM EDT
A person was arrested in connection with a murder in Beaverton.
On Tuesday, police responded to a home invasion call and found the resident of the home had been shot to death and a woman had been assaulted. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Schools in the area either cancelled classes or operated with heightened security while law enforcement launched a manhunt.
Police in Isabella County arrested a suspect about five hours later for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
Neither the victim or suspect have been identified at this time.