Suspect Arrested for Northern Michigan Bank Robbery

Michael Percha
Sep 6, 2019 @ 1:28pm
Police in Arenac County have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery Friday, September 6 in Ogemaw County.

The Rose City Mercantile Bank was robbed sometime around 10:30 a.m. Police were on the lookout for a black pickup truck, which state police discovered in Arenac County around 11:30 a.m. A chase occurred along M-61 until police were able to conduct a pit stop maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to spin out to a stop. The driver fled the scene on foot but was tracked by a drone, which allowed police to capture and arrest the suspect around noon. The suspect has not been identified.

During the robbery, several bomb threats were made in a number of northern Michigan communities, plus Michigan State University. It isn’t known if the incidents are connected.

