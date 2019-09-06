Suspect Arrested for Northern Michigan Bank Robbery
Breaking news background, World Global TV news banner design
Police in Arenac County have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery Friday, September 6 in Ogemaw County.
The Rose City Mercantile Bank was robbed sometime around 10:30 a.m. Police were on the lookout for a black pickup truck, which state police discovered in Arenac County around 11:30 a.m. A chase occurred along M-61 until police were able to conduct a pit stop maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to spin out to a stop. The driver fled the scene on foot but was tracked by a drone, which allowed police to capture and arrest the suspect around noon. The suspect has not been identified.
During the robbery, several bomb threats were made in a number of northern Michigan communities, plus Michigan State University. It isn’t known if the incidents are connected.