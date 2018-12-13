Suspect Arrested After Saint Charles Abduction, Assault

A 26-year-old woman faced a horrifying encounter in Saint Charles the morning of Thursday, December 13. Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel says the woman stopped at the Marathon gas station at 143 W. Belle Ave. While she was inside, a 44-year-old man snuck into her vehicle and lay down on the floor. When the woman returned, he produced a weapon, forcing her to drive to a remote location. Federspiel says the man assaulted her at the location. He then forced her to drive to another location.

Federspiel says that’s when she made a daring escape.

“En route to the second location, she made a decision, and it was to escape. So somewhere near 40 miles an hour, she jumped out of her own car… The suspect took control of the car, and actually then turned around and tried to hit her with her own vehicle.”

The woman was able to reach a nearby farmhouse, whose occupants called 9-1-1 at 6:49 a.m. She was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries from both the assault and her escape.

Federspiel says his detectives did an excellent job tracking down the suspect.

“We had personnel in that area. Thankfully, all of my detectives have assigned vehicle, so some of them were actually on their way to work… and heard that call go out, so they went into action. They were able to identify who the suspect was. They were then able to identify and find her vehicle, and within three hours, they had the suspect in custody.”

Federspiel says the man was arrested at an apartment complex in the Saint Charles area where his girlfriend lives. He says the suspect is a registered sex offender in Marion Township and was convicted at least once before in Saginaw County for a similar crime. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.