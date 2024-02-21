Suspect Arrested after Gun Fired Outside Saginaw High School

A suspect was arrested after a gun was fired outside Saginaw High Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a fight broke out in front of the building around the end of the school day, and at least one person fired a gun. No one was struck by gunfire.

Police responded to the school and the suspect allegedly drove off in a vehicle, which crashed near the intersection of Lapeer Avenue and 13th Street. Police say the suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered.