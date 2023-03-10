Suspect Arrested after 4-Hour Standoff in Arenac County

A suspect has been taken into custody after a nearly 4-hour-long standoff in Arenac Township.

According to the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a home invasion call on Wyatt Road shortly after 7:00 Friday morning.

Officials say the suspect attempted to leave the scene with a female hostage, but their vehicle was immobilized in a ditch after crashing into a police vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says that a 4-hour-long standoff ensued, ending with the release of the female hostage and the arrest of the suspect.