Suspect Arraigned In Isabella County C-S-C Cases

(source: Alpha Media)

Authorities in Isabella County say an 18 year old Mount Pleasant man has been arraigned on charges including 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

A magistrate set bond for Dylan Richard-Gordon Ellis at $800,000  Friday. A probable cause hearing in 76th District Court is scheduled for April 18th with a preliminary exam to follow April 25th.

Troopers from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post and Mount Pleasant Police began a joint investigation in March in response to complaints involving female teenage victims in Isabella County. Both agencies conducted interviews and executed search warrants prior to the arrest of Ellis at a Mount Pleasant residence Thursday.

