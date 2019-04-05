Suspect Arraigned In Isabella County C-S-C Cases

Authorities in Isabella County say an 18 year old Mount Pleasant man has been arraigned on charges including 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

A magistrate set bond for Dylan Richard-Gordon Ellis at $800,000 Friday. A probable cause hearing in 76th District Court is scheduled for April 18th with a preliminary exam to follow April 25th.

Troopers from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post and Mount Pleasant Police began a joint investigation in March in response to complaints involving female teenage victims in Isabella County. Both agencies conducted interviews and executed search warrants prior to the arrest of Ellis at a Mount Pleasant residence Thursday.