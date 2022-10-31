Suspect arraigned in Bay City standoff

The 77-year-old Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last Thursday is facing charges.

Harold Nielsen brandished a shotgun when police arrived at just after 12:30 Thursday on a felony arrest warrant, and to serve an eviction notice, resulting in a standoff that ended just after 5 p.m. On Friday, Nielsen was charged with not only the original three-counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after threatening a court officer earlier in the week, but he was charged with an additional count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting an officer.

Nielsen has a video settlement conference set for November 10th and a preliminary exam on November 16th.