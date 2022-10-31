WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Suspect arraigned in Bay City standoff

By Denyse Shannon
October 31, 2022 11:52AM EDT
Share
Suspect arraigned in Bay City standoff

The 77-year-old Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last Thursday is facing charges.

Harold Nielsen brandished a shotgun when police arrived at just after 12:30 Thursday on a felony arrest warrant, and to serve an eviction notice, resulting in a standoff that ended just after 5 p.m. On Friday, Nielsen was charged with not only the original three-counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after threatening a court officer earlier in the week, but he was charged with an additional count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting an officer.

Nielsen has a video settlement conference set for November 10th and a preliminary exam on November 16th.

Popular Stories

1

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash
2

Teen Victim Identified in Sunday Saginaw Shooting
3

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
4

Police Searching for Missing Clio Woman
5

Georgia Woman Killed In Saginaw Shooting