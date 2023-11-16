Suspect Accused of Shooting at Police Arraigned on Multiple Felonies

A man who led police on a chase from Clare County to Isabella County Monday is charged with several felonies.

Police first encountered 25-year-old Duston Sweet in his vehicle in Clare, who fled and led them on a chase into Rosebush. Sweet’s vehicle eventually stalled or died out. He left the vehicle and fired a shot at pursuing officers before heading into Mears, where a number of employees were still working. Police set up a perimeter around the building, but Sweet had already fled the area. A manhunt ensued for a few hours, and police asked the community to shelter in place as they searched for the suspect. Sweet was eventually found emerging from a crawl space under a house and was arrested without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Sweet is charged with fleeing and eluding, felony firearm, first degree home invasion, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and several others.