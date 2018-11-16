Sushi Remix Opens Second Location In Bay City

Sushi lovers can get a fix for their cravings at Sushi Remix in Bay City’s Uptown.

Co-owners Alayna and Aaron Wesener hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday which followed a soft opening the previous Thursday. Alayna Wesener says they’ve expanded after opening in downtown Saginaw this past June at the SVRC Marketplace. Wesener who’s been a long time Bay City resident added she jumped at the chance offered by the Shaheen family to open in Uptown.

An eclectic menu features a wide variety of sushi combinations plus exotic flavored teas and other beverages. Sushi Remix already has a social media presence on Facebook and Instagram with contests and what the Wesener’s call other fun content.