Sushi Remix Opens Second Location In Bay City

Sushi lovers can get a fix for their cravings at Sushi Remix  in Bay City’s Uptown.

Co-owners Alayna and Aaron Wesener hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday which followed a soft opening the previous Thursday. Alayna Wesener says they’ve expanded after opening in downtown Saginaw this past June at the SVRC Marketplace.  Wesener who’s been a long time Bay City resident added she jumped at the chance offered by the Shaheen family to open in Uptown.

An eclectic menu features a wide variety of sushi combinations plus exotic flavored teas and other beverages.  Sushi Remix already has a social media presence on Facebook and Instagram with contests and what the Wesener’s call other fun content.

