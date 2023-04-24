Susan Rice to step down as Biden’s top domestic policy official next month

▶ Watch Video: Biden expected to tap Julie Chavez Rodriguez to run 2024 presidential campaign

Washington — Susan Rice, one of President Biden’s most trusted aides and his top domestic policy official, will be leaving the administration next month in what will mark one of the most high-profile departures from his administration, the White House announced Monday.

Since the start of Mr. Biden’s presidency, Rice has led the domestic policy council, a powerful White House office overseeing a wide-ranging set of issues, from health care and gun control initiatives, to U.S. immigration and border policy.

Rice served as national security adviser and United Nations ambassador under former President Barack Obama. In a statement, Mr. Biden praised Rice’s tenure, highlighting her pivotal role in advancing his agenda.

Domestic policy adviser Susan Rice speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on Aug. 24, 2022. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

“As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan’s record of public service makes history,” the president said. “But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work.”

A White House official said Rice is looking forward to spending more time with her family, noting she initially made a commitment to serve in the administration for two years.