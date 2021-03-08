Supreme Court spurns last of Trump's election-related challenges

▶ Watch Video: Supreme Court appears ready to uphold Arizona election measures in Voting Rights Act case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away the last of former President Donald Trump’s disputes challenging the results of the 2020 election, officially bringing an end to his unsuccessful efforts for the high court to deliver him a second term in office.

The justices declined to take up an appeal from Mr. Trump that challenged absentee ballots cast in the presidential election in Wisconsin. The former president urged the Supreme Court to declare the election there unconstitutional and allow the state legislature to appoint its own slate of electors. Mr. Trump lost the state of Wisconsin to President Biden, and Mr. Biden was sworn into office January 20.

In the wake of the election November 3, the president and his GOP allies filed a slew of lawsuits seeking to reverse the election results in key battleground states, including Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, alleging without evidence there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. But lower court judges in nearly all instances rejected the disputes.

Mr. Trump and his Republican supporters asked the high court to take up several of their election-related battles, though the justices declined to do so, indicating the court had no appetite to wade into the presidential election. Last month, the Supreme Court turned away the former president’s challenges to results from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The case from Wisconsin involved the decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and local election officials to install drop boxes for voters to return their absentee ballots and other voting procedures. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the former president, finding Mr. Trump waited too long to challenge the policies, as he could’ve filed his lawsuit before the election but declined to do so.