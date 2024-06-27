Supreme Court rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sackler family

▶ Watch Video: CBS News 24/7

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday derailed a multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, siding with the Biden administration over its objections to the agreement’s broad protection for the Sackler family from civil lawsuits related to their role in the opioid epidemic.

In a 5-4 opinion authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court held that the bankruptcy code does not authorize a legal shield as part of a reorganization plan.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.