      Weather Alert

Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

CBS News
Mar 4, 2022 @ 11:14am

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death sentences of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in finding that the lower court was wrong when it tossed out Tsarnaev’s capital sentences in a 2020 decision over issues with jury selection and evidence that was excluded during the penalty phase of his trial.

Writing for the court’s conservative majority, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the district court did not abuse its discretion when it declined to ask prospective jurors during Tsarnaev’s trial about their media consumption regarding the 2013 bombings at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The majority also said the district court’s decision not to allow evidence involving Tsarnaev’s older brother, Tamerlan, was “reasonable.”

“Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes. The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one,” Thomas wrote for the court. 

Popular Posts
Bar Fire Causes Extensive Damage
Minor Injuries Reported After Morning Crash
McLaren Hospitals Offer Wait-At-Home ER Check-In
1 Dead in Vehicle Fire After Head-On Crash in Kochville Twp
ATM Ripped From the Ground in Saginaw Twp Similar to Genesee County Thefts
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On