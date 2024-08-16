WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Supreme Court maintains block on entirety of Biden’s new Title IX rule

By CBS News
August 16, 2024 6:32PM EDT
Share

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday declined to let the Biden administration enforce portions of a new rule that includes protections from discrimination for transgender students under Title IX while legal proceedings continue.

The high court left intact two separate orders from federal courts in Kentucky and Louisiana, which blocked the Department of Education from enforcing the entirety of the rule across 10 states. The Justice Department had asked the Supreme Court to put part of the decisions on hold, but it declined the requests.

Four of justices would have let part of the rules take effect, according to the order, but all members of the court agreed that the key disputed changes, including the new definition of “sex discrimination” to include “gender identity” and the restrictions on same-sex spaces, could remain blocked.  

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed In Crash With Semi In Bay County
2

Burning Vehicle Under Investigation In Bay City
3

Motorcyclist Arrested for Driving Over 130 m.p.h. in Bay County
4

LLEAD Saginaw Host Community Dinner to Support Literacy in Saginaw
5

Saginaw Township Man Charged after Allegedly Writing Threatening Message