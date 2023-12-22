Supreme Court declines to fast-track Trump immunity dispute

▶ Watch Video: Supreme Court could face key cases involving Trump

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday declined for now to take up a landmark case over whether former President Donald Trump is absolutely immune from prosecution for alleged crimes committed while he was in office, a move that allows the appeals process to play out first.

The high court’s decision paves the way for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to rule first on whether the former president can be prosecuted for allegedly attempting to thwart the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 presidential election. The move does not preclude either party — Trump or special counsel Jack Smith — from seeking the Supreme Court’s review again after the appeals court makes its determination.

But it could impact the timing of the trial, which is set to begin March 4 in Washington, D.C. Proceedings in the case, one of two brought by Smith, have been paused while Trump pursues his appeal. Whether the prosecution of Trump can move forward hinges on the outcome of the dispute over his immunity claim.

The decision is a blow to Smith and his team of prosecutors, who have pushed the courts to move quickly to hold trials in the Washington case and the second prosecution in Florida before the presidential election swings into full gear. Trump’s attorneys, meanwhile, have urged the courts to delay the trials until after the election.

