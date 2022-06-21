Supreme Court bars Maine from excluding religious schools from state tuition program

▶ Watch Video: Supreme Court expected to rule soon on controversial issues including abortion

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with Maine parents who challenged a state-run tuition program that bars public funds from going to schools that provide religious instruction, finding the state’s requirement that only nonsectarian schools qualify for the program violates the First Amendment.

The court’s decision fell along ideological lines, with the six conservative justices finding that Maine’s tuition assistance program did not pass constitutional muster, as it discriminates on the basis of religion, and the three liberal justices in dissent. The high court reversed a decision by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the program.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion for the majority.