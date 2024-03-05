WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Super Tuesday exit polls and analysis for the 2024 primaries

By CBS News
March 5, 2024 6:02PM EST
Share

▶ Watch Video: CBS News Live

Here’s what’s on the minds of some of today’s GOP primary voters: Trump and Haley voters are looking for different traits in a candidate.

We’ve seen this play out in the earlier contests, and it’s the same in Virginia, North Carolina and California. 

Voters supporting former President Donald Trump want someone who will fight for people like them, while those who support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley want someone who either shares their values or has the right temperament. 

image002-4.png

Immigration and the economy continue to be top of mind for Republican voters

Immigration and the economy are the top issues on voters’ minds.

When asked to pick from a list of four issues, the economy and immigration have outranked abortion and foreign policy in every state where exit polls have been conducted so far.

These issues are also important to voters overall nationwide. 

image004-4.png
image005-2.png

Handling the issues: The economy, the border, international crisis

Trump has a big advantage over Haley on whom primary voters trust to handle the economy and border security. And he also leads Haley on who would better handle an international crisis.

image006-2.png
image007-3.png
image008-3.png

Abortion: Some division within GOP electorate on national abortion ban

We see some differences in the states where we’ve polled on views of a national ban on abortion in all or most cases. 

In California and especially in Virginia, a clear majority of Republican primary voters oppose a ban. In North Carolina, Republican primary voters are more divided. (In New Hampshire, most GOP primary voters also opposed such a ban)

image009-3.png
image010-3.png

Most voters reject charge that Trump is mentally unfit for office

Haley has questioned Trump’s mental fitness for office, but it isn’t resonating with most voters, although Haley voters do not think Trump has the mental and physical health needed to serve, and Trump voters say the same about Haley. 

image011-3.png
image012-1.png

GOP primary voters disapprove strongly of Biden and are dissatisfied with the state of the country. 

Big majorities of Republican primary voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, with far more strongly disapproving than somewhat disapproving.

image013-1.png

Popular Stories

1

Fire Injures Two People, Damages Saginaw County Home
2

Community Remembers Paraprofessional Killed In Car Crash
3

Flint City Council Member Eric Mays Passes Away
4

15-Year-Old Arrested after Fight Leads to Shots Fired Outside Saginaw High School Tuesday
5

Funeral and Visitation Prepared for Flint City Councilman Eric Mays