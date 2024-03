Super Tuesday exit polls and analysis for the 2024 primaries

▶ Watch Video: CBS News Live

Here’s what’s on the minds of some of today’s GOP primary voters: Trump and Haley voters are looking for different traits in a candidate.

We’ve seen this play out in the earlier contests, and it’s the same in Virginia, North Carolina and California.

Voters supporting former President Donald Trump want someone who will fight for people like them, while those who support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley want someone who either shares their values or has the right temperament.

Immigration and the economy continue to be top of mind for Republican voters

Immigration and the economy are the top issues on voters’ minds.

When asked to pick from a list of four issues, the economy and immigration have outranked abortion and foreign policy in every state where exit polls have been conducted so far.

These issues are also important to voters overall nationwide.

Handling the issues: The economy, the border, international crisis

Trump has a big advantage over Haley on whom primary voters trust to handle the economy and border security. And he also leads Haley on who would better handle an international crisis.

Abortion: Some division within GOP electorate on national abortion ban

We see some differences in the states where we’ve polled on views of a national ban on abortion in all or most cases.

In California and especially in Virginia, a clear majority of Republican primary voters oppose a ban. In North Carolina, Republican primary voters are more divided. (In New Hampshire, most GOP primary voters also opposed such a ban)

Most voters reject charge that Trump is mentally unfit for office

Haley has questioned Trump’s mental fitness for office, but it isn’t resonating with most voters, although Haley voters do not think Trump has the mental and physical health needed to serve, and Trump voters say the same about Haley.

GOP primary voters disapprove strongly of Biden and are dissatisfied with the state of the country.

Big majorities of Republican primary voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, with far more strongly disapproving than somewhat disapproving.