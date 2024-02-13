WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Super Bowl Was The Most-Watched Program Ever In The US, Averaging 123.4 Million Viewers

By News Desk
February 13, 2024 12:56PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the trophy after the team's win in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(Associated Press) – The longest Super Bowl game will also go down as the most-watched program in U.S. television history.

According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime victory over San Francisco averaged 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms.

That shattered last year’s mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City’s last-play victory over Philadelphia and is a 7% increase.

The game was televised by CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision and streamed on Paramount+ as well as the NFL’s digital platforms.

Some of the increase can be attributed to a change in the way viewers are counted, with out-of-home viewers from all 50 states included for the first time.

