Super Bowl celebrations get rowdy in L.A.

Police issued numerous dispersal orders for parts of downtown Los Angeles Sunday night as celebrations of the Rams’ Super Bowl victory began to get out of hand, CBS Los Angeles reports.

A station helicopter, over one of the large crowds of people on streets, spotted people setting off fireworks in the middle of traffic. Roman candles were also in the mix. City buses were vandalized. Some looting was reported, and at least one person was shot.

Police tweeted that they “continue to see large, violent and destructive crowds in the Downtown LA core area. Those involved in criminal activity, and those failing to obey dispersal orders, are subject to arrest.” There was no word on whether any arrests were made.

Someone was shot, apparently in the legs, at a celebration on a street in East L.A., CBS L.A. said, adding that the victim was conscious.

Authorities asked that a drone show conducted by the NFL over the Los Angeles Convention Center be stopped, CBS L.A. said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began to try to break up the crowds at about 9:15 p.m. LAPD policy doesn’t permit officers to use tear gas or any type of gas for crowd dispersal – only foam projectiles.

As officers continued to attempt to clear city streets, fans could be seen vandalizing city property like Metro buses – spray painting “Go Rams” on the windshield of one bus.

Los Angeles Times reporter Kevin Rector tweeted about one incident:

People got inside the bus and were setting off fireworks inside of it. It’s smoking. One guy just passed me holding his injured hand screaming “fuck!” Police moved in on bikes with sirens blazing — and crowd ran off. pic.twitter.com/btqAhUP0h9 — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) February 14, 2022

Video on social media also showed several members of the crowd looting various stores on some intersections, CBS L.A. added.