The Sunshine Shoppe held a grand opening & ribbon cutting last week at 925 N. Water St. in downtown Bay City. It’s a co-op rental space for people looking to share their talents in a brick & mortar setting. They also have consignment and retail space available. Shoppers will find a variety of items sold by the various vendors.

Find out more here: https://thesunshineshop.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral