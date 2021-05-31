Sunday Night Crash Kills One; Injures Another
On Sunday May 30, 2021 at approximately 7:30 pm deputies of the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Sheridan Rd and Curtis Rd., in Bridgeport Twp. Information from central dispatch was reported as a rollover pin-in crash. When deputies arrived they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Pontiac G6 were involved. Undersheriff Michael Gomez reports it appears the Jeep, driven by a 17 year old female from Swan Creek Township, was traveling west on E. Curtis Rd. The Jeep disregarded the stop sign and crossed into the path of the Pontiac G6 that was traveling north on Sheridan Rd and was struck in the driver side door. . The Pontiac was driven by a 22 year old woman from Lansing MI. The driver of the Jeep, identified as Kirsten Franzel, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. The driver of the Pontiac was transported to Ascension St. Mary’s with non-life threatening injuries.