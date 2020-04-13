Sunday COVID-19 Numbers Near 25,000; Nearly 1,500 Deaths
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
As of Sunday, 24,638 total cases of CVOID-19 have been reported in the state of Michigan. 1,487 people have died from the disease.
In Saginaw County, there are 274 cases with nine confirmed deaths. Bay County reports 54 cases and two deaths and Midland County, 31 cases with one death.
In the Thumb region, Tuscola County reports 45 positive cases and seven deaths and Huron County is at six cases. No deaths have been reported there.
Over in Isabella County, there are 39 cases and 3 reported deaths.
433 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 30 days in Michigan.
Overall in the U.S., 555,789 cases of the coronavirus have been reported. 22,064 people have died as a result of the disease. 31,270 have recovered.