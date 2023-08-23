WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Summer Photo Contest for the 97th House District

By christianamalacara
August 23, 2023 1:00PM EDT
Bierlein-summer-photo-contest-graphic

State Representative Matthew Bierlein of Vassar and his legislative office is hosting a summer photo contest . His office is reminding individuals across the 97th House District there is still time to submit photos. The deadline  is September 4th. The images must have been taken in the 97th District; Auburn, Caro, Frankenmuth, Vassar, parts of Montrose, Burch Run and Millington. Each submission must include the participant’s name, address, where the photo was taken, the date it was taken and contact information of the person who took the photo. The winner will receive a tour of the State Capitol and their photograph on display in State Representative Bierlein office. For more information call 517-373-8962 or visit the gophouse.org.

