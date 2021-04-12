Summer Peak Electricity Rates Start in June for Consumers Energy Customers
(Alpha Media file photo)
Consumes Energy electricity customers should expect higher rates as summer approaches.
The energy company is implementing its summer peak rate starting June 1. Energy bills will be about two dollars higher on average for residential customers during this period. The peak rate takes place from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. on weekdays.
Customers are advised they can offset the extra costs by doing household activities like laundry or dishes during off peak hours or on weekends.