Summer Out Loud to Start Through Dow Bay Area YMCA

The Dow Bay Area YMCA is offering a three week program called the Summer Out Loud Challenge starting July 12.
Presented by MidMichigan Health, participants can opt in for fun and exciting healthy challenges via three texts a week with motivation, workouts and family fun activities to try. Participating families will also receive one free day pass to use at the Dow Bay Area YMCA any day during the challenge for a variety of activities.
To opt in, text SUMMER to (877) 799-6220. Follow the prompts to register for the challenge. Active participants will have a chance to win a one year household member ship to the YMCA in Bay City and the national grand prize of a family vacation of your choice. To be eligible, you must opt in and complete and return a creative passport found at ymcabaycity.org by August 4.