Summer Online Registration Open at Delta College
(photo by Michael Percha)
Delta College has begun online registration for summer classes.
The first session begins May 11 and the second session begins June 29. Students can choose from 7.5, 10 or 15 week classes.
Classes for in-district students cast $115 per contact hour. Online fees are waived for new and current students, plus for the fall 2020 semester. Both sessions will be delivered in an online format.
Visit delta.edu to register or for more information.