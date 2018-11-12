Suicide Survivors Program Scheduled Saturday

The Saturday before Thanksgiving has been designated by Congress as

“National Survivors of Suicide Day”. That’s when friends and families

of those who have died by suicide can join together for healing and

support.

This year’s local day “Hope Starts Here” will be held at the

Bavarian Inn Lodge and Conference Center in Frankenmuth on Saturday.

The hosting organization will be the Barb Smith Suicide Resource

and Response Network. The featured guest speaker will be Doctor Frank

Campbell who’s recognized nationally for his 30 years in working with

survivors of suicide loss.

Pre-registration is required by going to

give.classy.org/hopestartshere