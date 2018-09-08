Sugar Beet Truck Rollover Injures Driver, Dumps Load

Sugar beets land in the Family Video parking lot after truck rolled over Saturday morning. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

State Police say a sugar beet truck driver suffered minor injuries after his truck flipped over about 7:00 Saturday morning. He was taken to McLaren Bay Region for treatment.

Troopers said the truck’s cab and lead trailer landed on its right side, dumping part of its load in the Family Video parking lot at 1200 Salzburg.

Investigators said the driver had just turned onto South Euclid from Salzburg. The driver was heading to the Michigan Sugar plant when the accident hapened.

South Euclid is closed between Salzburg and Woodland until wreckers can get the truck back on its wheels.

Monitor Township firefighters were called to handle a fuel leak from the truck.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt