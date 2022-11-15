Subway looking to sell sandwiches in vending machines

Products from one of the largest fast-food chains might soon be available in vending machines. Subway announced Monday that it will be expanding its “non-traditional presence” by adding premade sandwiches to unattended “Grab & Go” smart fridges.

The first of these fridges was placed at the University of California San Diego in September, Subway said, and feedback has been “extremely positive.”

According to the company, the machine at UC San Diego is stocked fresh daily by a nearby franchise, and it uses UV-C light sanitation after every purchase.

“Subway Grab & Go has quickly gained traction as consumers are drawn to sandwiches made fresh daily from a brand they know and love, versus competitor items that rely on a 14-day plus shelf life,” said Karla Martinez, director of innovation for non-traditional development.

Subway installed its first interactive, fully unattended smart fridge at the University of California San Diego in September. Subway

The fridge also features artificial intelligence and “natural language processing,” allowing users to talk to the machines if they want a contactless purchasing option, Subway said.

“As Subway continues to expand off-premises concepts, guests can expect to find Subway Grab & Go and smart fridges in more convenient everyday places like airports, college campuses, and hospitals,” the company said.

It did not elaborate on specifics about plans for the expanded rollout of the machines.