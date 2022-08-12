Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed

source: Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Workshop

The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers.

Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes species that can grow up to 7 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds. The they don’t reproduce until they are 15-20 years old. Once abundant in many Michigan lakes and rivers, lake sturgeon were nearly eradicated due to overfishing and habitat loss. Many partnerships and projects are now working to restore sturgeon to a self-sustaining level in Michigan.

Public release events on Aug. 19 include:

11 a.m., Tittabawassee River. It will be held at the Bob G. Caldwell Municipal Boat in Midland, MI.

Noon, Shiawassee River. The release will take place at Cole Park in Chesaning, MI, and will be hosted by the Friends of the Shiawassee River.

2 p.m., Cass River. The release is at the parking lot at the Gunzenhausen Walkway in Frankenmuth, MI, and will be hosted by the City of Frankenmuth.

Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes species that can grow up to 7 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds. The they don’t reproduce until they are 15-20 years old. Once abundant in many Michigan lakes and rivers, lake sturgeon were nearly eradicated due to overfishing and habitat loss. Many partnerships and projects are now working to restore sturgeon to a self-sustaining level in Michigan.

The August 2022 sturgeon release events are supported by a variety of partners including City of Frankenmuth, Chippewa Nature Center, Flint River Watershed Coalition, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Sea Grant, Michigan State University Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, MSU Extension, Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, Sturgeon for Tomorrow – Black Lake Chapter, The Conservation Fund, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and more.

Learn more about the lake sturgeon restoration efforts on the Saginaw Bay Sturgeon website: www.saginawbaysturgeon.org