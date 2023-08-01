Sturgeon Hatchling Release Scheduled for August 19

Local, state, and federal partners are inviting the public to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed.

Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the watershed. Short presentations will be made at the events by local partners. The public release events will take place at Cole Park in Chesaning on the Shiawassee River at 11:00 A.M., at the Bob G, Caldwell Municipal Boat Launch in Midland on the Tittabawassee River at 1:00 P.M., on the Flint River at the Mott recreation Area in Flint at 2:00 and the last one at 3:00 in Frankenmuth at the Gunzenhausen Walkway on the Cass River.