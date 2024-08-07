STUDY: US Abortion Numbers Have Risen Slightly Since Roe Was Overturned

(Associated Press) – A new report shows the number of monthly abortions in the U.S. has risen since the Supreme Court’s ruling that opened the door for state bans.

The #WeCount report says a major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states have laws to protect prescribers who use telemedicine to see patients in places with abortion bans.

Those legal protections came about in response to the abortion bans and restrictions many Republican-controlled states have implemented.

The report could be the last of its kind before the November elections.

Abortion is expected to play a major role in the elections.

It’s the subject of ballot measures in several states.