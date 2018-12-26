Study Looks At Electric Vehicle Charging Network

The Michigan Energy Office (MEO) recently released a preliminary report detailing ideal locations for electric vehicle charging stations around the state. The study, conducted by researchers at Michigan State University, looked at three scenarios for placement and investment in the stations. A low-tech model would have 598 charging outlets at about $28 million, while a high-tech model would have only 128 stations of just over $14 million. A mixed scenario places 193 outlets at $21.5 million. Results of the study will be used by the MEO over the next three years to locate chargers as part of a public network around the state. The next phase of the study will focus on the placement of chargers in urban locations.

The researchers looked at several factors in the study, including the feasibility of a road trip, distance between charging stations, charging speed, total time needed to get a charge and detour times added to a trip. The goal is to provide an effective, fast charging network to make electric vehicle travel worry-free by 2030.